Economic crunch: 'I believe sincerely that some ministers must go' – Kwadwo Mpiani

Kwadwo Mpiani, former chief of Staff

Former Chief of Staff under the John Agyekum Kufuor government, Kwadwo Mpiani has made some remarks over calls to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his government.

Amid the current economic downturn in the country, many citizens, some lawmakers and among others have been clamoring for a shake of government to reflect the current times.



Leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kwadwo Mpiani has opined that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta ought to have resigned even before the President decides to relive his post.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy News, Kwadwo Mpiani cited Ofori-Atta's 'no - no' stance on government seeking help from the International Monetary Fund, IMF, and a general economic decline, as his reasons.



“I believe sincerely that some of the Ministers must go. If I were the Finance Minister, I would have resigned before the President sacks me due to his stance on the IMF.”



Touching further on calls for a reshuffle, Kwadwo Mpiani said he is baffled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has yet to conduct a major reshuffle, six years into office.

"It is surprising that the President hasn't done any reshuffle up until this point. He may not know all the Ministers because some were recommended to him.



As a member of the NPP, I won't come on TV and say which Minister should go or stay. I will advise the President privately and provide reasons,” he explained.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has recently defended calls for a reshuffle of his ministers.



He said, “Many of them [Ministers] for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at. If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call.”



MA/ESA