'Economic guru' Bawumia has gone into hiding - Kwakye Ofosu

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Go to IMF for financial bailout, Kwakye Ofosu

Bawumia has disappeared from the economic management team, Former Minister



Take responsibility now, Kwakye Ofosu to Bawumia



Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has accused Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of staying mute on the economic woes of the country.



According to him, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has refused to take responsibility for the hardship Ghanaians are facing because the local economy is currently in shambles.



Speaking on CitiFM's Eyewitness News on Monday, February 7, Felix Kwakye Ofosu said, “He [Bawumia] has completely disappeared from the economics team. He has gone into hiding, and he is avoiding discourse on the economy like the plague.”



He continued that it's about time government returns to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a financial bailout.

“He doesn’t want to take responsibility for the mess that he has supervised. If you say you don’t want to go to the IMF, what is the credible plan that you have to ensure that confidence returns to the economy and that we do not collapse?” he asked.



Touching on the recent rating by Moody's, he said government has refused to come up with a plan to stabilize the economy.



Moody’s, over the weekend, downgraded Ghana’s long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa1 from B3.



It also changed the economic outlook from negative to stable.



Government, has protested against the recent credit ratings of Moody's.



According to government, the ratings was not properly done.