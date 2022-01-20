Economic regulatory authorities must do a better job - KKD

Media Brands And Culture Expert, Kwesi Kyei Darkwa

Media Brands And Culture Expert, Kwesi Kyei Darkwa has shown dissatisfaction in the works of regulatory authorities on issues such as Nana Appiah Mensah’s Menzgold business.

He however asked what the regulatory authorities have been doing all along the three years before consolidating banks into Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBG).



“People who are caught in schemes like Menzgold, are either ignorant or greedy and it is the duty of regulatory authorities like Bank of Ghana to intervene”, he added.



He said this on the GTV Breakfast Show Headlines Segment

He further stated that greed is what makes people think that they can earn much from putting in little effort and they often have friends who are disciples of such ponzi scheme.



Actor, Oscar Provencal on the other hand, advice Ghanaians to be more cautious and avoid putting their life savings into a business they have little knowledge of.



“We know that times are hard and it is about risk. If you want to play the risk game, do not cry far when you are banged”, he advised.