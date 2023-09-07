Economies of developed countries should empower African economies - Dr. Amin Adam

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State responsible for Finance

The economies of advanced countries of the world have been urged to support and empower the emerging markets of developing countries by creating an enabling environment for international trade to thrive.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam made the statement when he spoke in Nairobi at the just ended African Climate Summit on the topic ‘’From Commitment to Action, Creating Fiscal Space for Climate Action Agenda 2063 and the SDGs in Africa’’



He regretted the situation where some policies of advanced countries indirectly stifled the economies of countries that were already in distress.



He further stated that on the basis of open and fair trade, Africa could mobilize the needed resources that would make it self-sufficient to augment capital inflows from development partners.



Rt. Hon. Andrew Mitchell, UK’s Minister of State for Development and Africa, in his submission pledged the British government’s support to increase funds allocated to Africa to tackle Climate Change.



He stated that his government would release a paper that would outline their commitment and objectives and how they intended to achieve those objectives. Mr Mitchell also indicated that it was time to the inject optimism into the fight against climate change.

H.E Fitsum Assefa Adala, Ethiopia’s Minister for Planning and Development on her part added that it was time for African money to work for Africa and that could be achieved through an honest assessment of performance.



She noted, "by engaging in frank, honest assessment of our performance, we will be able to measure our progress and know where our resources really go"



