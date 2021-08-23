Economist and UG lecturer, Prof. Eric Osei Assibey, joins central bank board

• An economist and lecturer at the University of Ghana has joined central bank board

Senior Lecturer at the Department of Economics of the University of Ghana, Prof Eric Osei Assibey, has been sworn in as a member of the reconstituted Governing Board of Bank of Ghana.



This comes after President Akufo-Addo at a ceremony held at Jubilee House on Friday, August 20, inaugurated the central banks’ board.



President Akufo-Addo, speaking on the occasion, tasked members to implement key policies for economic growth.



He also charged them to interrogate the issue of high interest rates in Ghana and how the problem should be addressed in order to enhance the competitiveness of the private sector.

The Governing Board of the Bank of Ghana is chaired by Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana.



He will be assisted by other members including Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi, Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana and Mr. Charles Kofi Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.



Other members of the board include; Dr. Kwame Owusu-Nyantekyi, Dr. Samuel Nii-Noi Ashong, Mr. Jude Kofi Bucknor, Mr. Joseph Blignam Alhassan, Mr. Andrew Adinorte Boye-Doe, Mrs. Comfort Ocran, Dr. Regina Adutwum, Ms. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh and Professor Eric Osei Assibey.



The Board will be responsible for the formulation of policies for the achievement of the Central Bank’s objectives.



