Economist confident US$1bn SDR allocation will avert crowding-out of private sector

IMF has allocated US$1 billion in SDR to Ghana

SDR fund to boost post COVID economy



Martey believes it will mitigate risk to credit support



Senior Research at Databank Research has expressed confidence that the US$1 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocation for Ghana by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), will avernt crowding-out of the private sector,



According to him, the funds which will go towards boosting the country’s post COVID economy will allow government to conduct its financing activities without depriving the private sector of credit support.



In an interaction with Citi Business News, Martey explained, “There is that risk of crowding out the private sector..that’s why I think they have in the 2022 budget stated that they’ve gotten banks to commit a certain amount of money to support SME financing."



“The government is thus trying to find ways of mitigating a potential crowding-out effect of a significant increase in domestic financing. So, the risk of crowding out is there given the financing mix for next year,” he added.

Martey stated that though government has indicated plans to use the SDR to mitigate credit risk, it will only be prudent to see a reduction in the reliance on open market borrowing.



“They've indicated that they will be using the SDR to mitigate that risk. If they rely on the SDR that we already have then that should reduce the reliance on open market borrowing and that should also reduce the crowding-out effect,” he concluded.



Meanwhile, government's persistent borrowing from the banking sector has resulted in weakened access to credit for the private sector.



According to the central bank's latest report, growth in gross loans has showed to have remained subdued reflecting slow credit demand and supply conditions.



This has however impacted the increased appetite of banks for government securities.