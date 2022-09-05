Economist explains what happens to banks when their viability ratings are downgraded

Dr Richmond Atuahene, Banking Consultant and Economist

On August 22, 2022, International rating agency, Fitch, downgraded the viability ratings of three Ghanaian banks to “CCC” depicting a Junk status.

The Banks are Ecobank Ghana Limited, Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited (GTB Ghana), and United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Limited (UBA Ghana).



The recent verdict came on the back of another downgrade on Ghana’s creditworthiness to “CCC” or Junk status earlier on August 10 2022, by Fitch Ratings and subsequently Standards and Poors.



Given the development, a banking expert, Dr. Richmond Atuahene has provided details of what happens to a bank after its viability ratings have been downgraded.



“When a country is downgraded, any bond or bill issued by the government too is downgraded. This means that these banks were deriving income from the bonds but the three banks had a lot of concentration in the government bonds and bills.



So, when the country is downgraded, definitely the investment too will have to be downgraded and that means that should government default in paying the debt, it would affect the balance sheet of the three banks,” he explained in an interview with Citi Business News.

“So literally, it reflects on the concentration of their operation on the government bonds and bills which they derive a lot of revenue from. So, if the government itself or the Bank of Ghana bonds have been downgraded, literally, internationally, it means that the returns on the bonds will also be downgraded if the government is not able to pay the interest on the bonds,” Dr. Atuahene added.



Despite the downgrade of the three banks, the banking expert was of the view that the move will not significantly impact patronage.



He also attributed the downgrade to the current economic position of Ghana which is now seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout.



Dr Atuahene however blamed the over-reliance on government bonds and treasury bills which has resulted in the underperformance of some banks operating in the country.



MA/FNOQ