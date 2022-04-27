Economist highlights structural challenges impeding Ghana’s development

Ghana's economic challenges are unending

Chartered Economist, Emmanuel Amoah Darkwah, says Ghana’s economic challenges transcend any government.

He revealed since Ghana gained independence in 1957, some structural challenges which have been left unresolved, have impeded the country’s economic development.



According to him, the individual models being run by each government is not sound “and that prevents us from resolving these structural issues. Every government comes to power with a manifesto that it presents to the National Development Committee for its first four years in power, continuing to run those models when they are re-elected. But when ousted the new government also starts the process all over again with a new manifesto.”



Ghana always suffered dire shortcomings in the arena of revenue mobilization has affected the country’s economic growth. With the country knowing this, it still prepares high yearly budgets which exceed its revenue, resulting in high public debts.



These indicators having a ripple effect on the structures lead to the depreciation of the cedi. “This affects our currency and combining all these factors, we are also an import-dependent economy and this puts a lot of pressure on us.”



Amoah Darkwah indicated that Ghana cannot resolve these structural challenges with four year cycles but a long term plan.

Speaking to Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s ‘Epa HoaDaben’ political talk show, he championed, “As a country, we should have a long term solution which all governments will apply and live by instead of using short term approaches which result in no change.”



Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a senior political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), disclosed it will be a mistake on the part of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to present John Mahama as its candidate in the 2024 elections.



He said Ghanaians have already seen the performance of the former President, therefore it won’t be wise to present him again.



“It is true that it will be advisable for the National Democratic Congress to present a new candidate because we know what Mahama has done, there is nothing new,” he directed at policy decisions and economic respite.