Economy bad; admit World Bank verdict and go to the IMF – Lord Mensah

Dr Lord Mensah, Economist at UG, Legon

An economist at the Economics Department of the University of Ghana (UG) has asked the government to eat humble pie and admit the findings of the World Bank as far as the economy is concerned.

Dr Lord Mensah said the country was in an economic crisis before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and even during that dire situation, the government was giving freebies.



Dr Mensah stressed that the economic future of the country is bleak and there is the need for the government to admit the World Bank report and seek assistance.



Dr Mensah said this on Accra 100.5 FM’s evening news on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.



“As a nation, we are at the crossroads because of over expenditure on the part of the Finance Minister after just coming out of the International Monetary Fund programme. For a couple of years now, the country has spent everything,” he said.



He explained that the low rating of Ghana's economy by Fitch and Moody's is not a good sign for the country’s economy.

“As we stand now, nobody will be willing to lend to Ghana because our books do not look good. We are not in a position to manage our debt,” he stated.



He noted that going back to the IMF is the only way out of the current economic problem.



“The IMF, at least, will offer some policy credibility for the country,” he said, adding that an IMF programme will come with some fiscal disciplines.



This, he argued, can bolster the confidence of the investors who intend to inject their monies into the economy