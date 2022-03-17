Economy is stronger ‘than the word broke’ but we are in difficult times – Stephen Adei

Former Board Chairman of the GRA, Professor Stephen Adei

An Economist and former Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Professor Stephen Adei has stated that even though Ghana is facing a difficult time currently, the economy is not collapsing.



In a JoyNews interview, he stated claims that Ghana’s economy is on the verge are not true adding that, the country’s economy is stronger “than the word broke.”



Prof. Adei said a prudent way to ensure that the country’s debt stock does not keep increasing is to cut expenditure.

However, Ghana’s public debt currently stands at GH¢341.8billion.



“If you are exceeding your income, then you must accept to live below your income, which is the easy way, otherwise if you are earning GH¢3,000 and you are in debt of GH¢10,000 you cannot day to day spend GH¢3000. For you to get out of the rag you will have to cut your expenditure to GH¢2,000 because you must service your debt. So, we are in that situation as a country,” he said.



According to him, government needs to act swiftly if it wants to retain power in the next elections.



“…And they [government] must thank God that this crisis has come now and not 2023, because if they don’t go for the hard one now, which normally will take about 18 months to go over this type of hunch, then they have a good chance by the middle of 2023 to see some good results in 2024. If not, things would get worse and they want to prevent being thrown out of government, they would be thrown out anyway,” he said



Economist with the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Prof. Godfred Alufar Bokpin, earlier this year warned of a possible collapse of Ghana’s economy after the country was downgraded by international rating agencies Fitch and Moodys.