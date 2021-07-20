Economy recovering faster - Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded the measures put in place by his government in putting the country’s economy back on the recovery track.

Despite showing promise in the period prior to the coronavirus, Ghana’s economy was hit by the global pandemic with the gains made receding drastically.



However, the president promised in March, 2020 that his government cannot bring lives lost back but knows how to bring the economy back in one of the classical statements made by a head of state during the pandemic.



“We know how to bring the economy back to life. What we do not know is how to bring people back to life,” he stated on Saturday, March 28, 2020.



Addressing Muslims at the National Mosque Complex at Kanda on Tuesday, July 20, President Akufo-Addo stated that the economy is recovering at a faster rate than many countries across the world.



“Our country is making a faster economic recovery in comparison to many around the world with our economy expanding by 3.1 percent in the first quarter of 2021,” he said.



“In many economies around the world, due to the effects of COVID-19, governments are finding it difficult to attract the needed investment in the productive areas of their economies.”

He indicated that Ghana’s situation appears to be different.



“The investor community continues to cast a vote of confidence in our economy and several companies are making investments in our economy that will create jobs for the young people of our country.”



The fifth president of the Fourth Republic said the love of the country is still burning hot within him and he will do everything possible to get the youth job opportunities in the country.



“We are determined to pursue our agenda of job creation in order to give opportunities to our youths to nurture their talents for the development of our country.”



President Akufo-Addo also admonished all to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to save Ghana from a potential third wave.