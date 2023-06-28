Editorial by B&FT: Impose higher fuel quality standards and better regulation

File photo a fuel pump

Automobile manufacturers, Volkswagen (VW) Group, is calling for urgent forward-looking policies, backed by strong political will and the adoption of globally acceptable fuel standards to protect the environment, as well as prolong the life-span of vehicles.

Addressing journalists from the Africa region in Kariega-South Africa, chairperson and Managing Director for Volkswagen (VW) Group South Africa, Martina Biene, noted that introducing new models of cars to markets in the region which do not conform to the Euro (EU)-2 to EU-6 fuel quality standards will cause frequent breakdowns and increased maintenance costs – which is not economically viable for both clients and producers.



This is because the quality of fuel used by most countries in the region is very poor, posing a threat to sustainable growth of the fast-growing automobile industry in sub-Saharan Africa.



Ms. Biene said brand-new vehicles with advanced technologies can experience engine breakdowns or shorter lifespans when powered by substandard fuel.



More worryingly, 41 out of 54 countries on the continent do not have vehicle emission standards while most vehicles in Africa are without any form of emissions control and have outdated safety systems; with new, advanced vehicles at higher risk of malfunction due to poor fuel quality.



Also, the average vehicle age is 10-15 years – influenced largely by the influx of salvaged or second-hand vehicles from the American and European markets, slowing the sales of locally manufactured vehicles while increasing environmental pollution.

The continued use of these vehicles poses a significant threat to climate change mitigation initiatives and sustainable environment development. The use of poor-quality fuel threatens both vehicles and the environment, raising serious concerns about the commitment of African leaders to goals set by the Paris Agreement and 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) that they signed onto.



The presence of sulphur in fuel reduces the efficiency of catalysts, and therefore reductions in sulphur would immediately translate into reductions in vehicle emissions and particulate matter; subsequently increasing the life of catalysts while ensuring longevity of the vehicle’s lifespan.



Head of Product Engineering-VW Group SA, Rehan Strydom, explained that the substandard fuel typically contains higher levels of impurities; including sulphur, which poisons emission control systems and impairs oxygen sensor functionality, as well as manganese which blocks catalytic converters and results in various mechanical issues – reducing engine performance.



Regulating emissions will protect the environment and lives, as air-pollution is a major cause of disease and death.