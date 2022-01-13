Educate Ghanaians on Real Estate Agency Act - Cherry urges REAC

Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GCCI), Emmanuel Cherry, has urged the Real Estate Agency Council (REAC) to educate the public on the Real Estate Agency Act.



He said that education was important to help protect actors in the real estate sector including potential estate owners, landlords were well as tenants, Citi Business reported.



“They need to sensitize the entire public for the public to know that these are the provision made in the act. And then this is what if you do, you may be set free. If you do otherwise, you may be short-changed. So, these are some of the areas that we’re expecting the council to be proactive on."



“We don’t know what exactly is keeping them, but it’s early days yet. We are hoping that they will do a lot of engagement, stakeholder engagement and then sensitisation workshops,” he added.

According to the GCCI CEO, the act which is a game-changer for the real estate sector was not known by many stakeholders in the sector.



He said because the act was unkwown, some people were using it to mislead and take advantage of people.



“The act is something that is going to be a game-changer in the sector of real estate. That’s, in the brokers’ sector as well as the agent sector. Because today you and I know that a lot of people call themselves real estate brokers and agents who are misleading a lot of innocent property potential buyers and then the rent owners and what have you.



“So, the system is completely being hacked into, and then most people are also using that particular system for money laundering. So today that particular act has been a very welcoming tool that is going to help develop the real estate sector,” Emmanuel Cherry said.



Ghana’s Real Estate Agency Act was passed to control real estate agency practice, the conduct of real estate practitioners as well as commercial transactions in real estate.