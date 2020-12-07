Education & Management Consulting, llc. makes dreams of brilliant but needy children come true

This partnership will enrich the abilities of the Gomoa Fetteh Kakraba communities

Education & Management Consulting, LLC. (EMCLLC) and Fruitful-Land Academy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance their strategic capacities.

This partnership will enrich the abilities of the Gomoa Fetteh Kakraba communities to invest in quality education through a commitment to scholarship and teacher professional development.



EMCLLC will be in a position to become a leader in investing in organizations and communities in Ghana through quality education, business management and public policy.



Fruitful-Land Academy as a small burgeoning private school will now be provided innovative organizational development solutions to its business needs to compete effectively with other primary and junior high schools to educate future leaders.



EMCLLC has a demonstrated record of providing innovative organizational development and training consulting services and solutions to businesses in the United States. “We are very excited to work with Fruitful-Land Academy,” said Dr. Yaw Amponsah Adoo, Founder/Managing Partner and CEO of Education & Management Consulting, LLC.

“Teaming up with Fruitful-Land Academy give us the opportunity to offer scholarship assistance to its pupils and students in the pay as you learn program as well as train its teachers. In the end, the school will be in prime position to fully realize its quality education mandate with our help. This is an exciting development for our company to introduce our services to the Ghanaian private school development space.”



“EMCLLC is a great partner and this agreement demonstrates their dedication to quality education. The partnership indicates our desire to collaborate with companies here in Ghana and abroad that share our vision of equipping children with academic and career goals through quality education at an affordable price on a grand scale,” said Mr. Isaac Arku Korsah, Proprietor of the school.



As stated in the MoU, EMCLLC shall provide professional development and career enhancing competency-based training to all teachers of Fruitful-Land Academy once every quarter in the 2021/2022 academic year free of charge and sponsor the daily tuition fees of 75 needy but brilliant pupils and students over three academic terms. In exchange, Fruitful-Land Academy shall allow the use of the school’s resources as base to promote and market EMCLLC and its affiliate partners to with regards to the pursuant of the partnership.