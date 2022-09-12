0
Educational system must shift from passing subjects to creating jobs - Dumelo

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Agribusiness entrepreneur, John Dumelo, has called for a change in Ghana's educational system as he believes the current system causes more harm than good to students.

According to him, the existing educational system has been designed in such a way that students are focused on passing their subjects instead of exploring job opportunities with the subjects.

He stated that it's about time the subjects taught in schools lead students towards the creation of jobs after school.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on Sunday, September 11, 2022, the entrepreneur said, "Our entire Gh educational system needs a complete overhaul. It is designed to make you look for jobs after school. What about creating jobs after school? We should shift from passing the subjects to look for jobs to understanding the subjects to create jobs..."

Meanwhile, an Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey (AHIES) released by the Ghana Statistical Service has shown that about 380,000 people in the labour force were triply burdened.

It means that this category of persons was simultaneously food insecure, multidimensionally poor, and unemployed”.

