Edwin Amoako is CIMG Marketing Practitioner of the Year

The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana has adjudged Edwin Amoako as Marketing Practitioner of the Year 2019.

The award is in recognition of Edwin’s leadership and significant contribution to the marketing profession in Ghana in the year under review.



Every year, the Chartered Institute of Marketing organizes the annual Marketing Performance Awards to reward organizations that embrace the marketing concept, and are marketing oriented in their operations, in service of the Ghanaian consumer.



This year, Edwin has won the prestigious award for his work as an inspirational leader who delivers results cutting across Marketing leadership, Business performance, and Community impact.



As Head of Marketing at FanMilk Ghana, Edwin led innovative product launches like SuperYogo, Fanyogo Cocopine, FanYogo, and Funky Banana, which exceeded KPIs and became household names in just a year. It is, therefore, no surprise that FanYogo, a flagship brand under Edwin’s portfolio was also adjudged Product of The Year (Manufacturing Category).



As a business leader, Edwin was at the forefront of his company’s transformation journey that led FanMilk into becoming Danone and rolled out marketing campaigns that helped deliver 8% sales growth in the year under review.

Mr. Amoako is also an impactful coach, who recruited, coached, and built an entire high performing 6- member marketing team from scratch. Edwin is a thought leader who regularly speaks at Masterclass sessions and mentoring events and was a speaker at the last year’s CIMG Strategic Marketing Conference organized by CIMG.



The 31st Annual CIMG National Marketing Performance Awards were held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Labadi Beach Hotel, under the theme ‘Marketing in a disruptive era’. The event was a COVID19-adapted version with limited seating and streamed on Facebook.



Speaking at the event, Edwin said “I want to thank my team and the organizers for this recognition. I really want this award to motivate somebody out there. You can achieve your dreams. It is possible. Go for it”



For more on the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana, visit www.cimghana.org.

