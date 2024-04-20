Efforts underway to ensure Ghanaians have uninterrupted power supply – Majority Leader

Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin

Source: GNA

Efforts are underway to ensure that Ghanaians have an uninterrupted power supply, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, said on Friday.

Admitting that the current interrupted outages were a major challenge for industries and the citizenry, he said work was being undertaken to ensure that the outages were minimised.



Afenyo-Markin stated this during a “Setting the Facts Right Press Conference” held at the Parliament House.



“In any event, we know that for seven years, even during COVID-19, a critical moment when businesses came to a standstill, when government revenue came almost to zero, the government kept the lights on. So, it’s a real challenge we are going through.

“So, it should tell you about power efficiency and our competence in ensuring that we address critical challenges in the economy. So, yes, these power outages we are experiencing, we are not laid back, we will get head on and solve them like we did when we assumed office,” he said.



Mr Afenyo-Markin, also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Effutu, urged the NPP Party Communicators to be firm and resolute in defending the track record of their government.



“Our dear party communicators, the ball is in your court, this government will depend on you largely to disseminate the right information to the doorstep of the ordinary Ghanaians,” he said.