Egg prices hit GH¢30 per crate

The prices of poultry products are topping the chart of expensive food items in Ghana and retailers of poultry products, particularly eggs, have bemoaned the sharp increase in the price of the commodity.

A crate of eggs that was previously sold at GH¢12 currently sells at GH¢30 at the Accra-Lapaz New Market. The traders attributed the increase to general inflationary pressures and other external factors.



They told GhanaWeb during a market survey on August 15, 2022, that the prices of poultry feed have also gone through the roof as a result of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.



“The increase in the price of eggs are just marvelous. A crate of eggs that used to be sold at 12 cedis is now 30 cedis for the big ones, and the small ones are 26 cedis. And this [price] is for eggs that are not durable. When we complain, they tell us the price of poultry feed is expensive and the COVID-19 pandemic is the factor contributing to the increase. Sometimes the eggs can go as high as 35 cedis or 29 cedis,” said Akosua Akyaa who is an egg retailer at the market.



“Transportation takes a big chunk of our profit and you don’t get any profit from what you are selling,” she told the GhanaWeb reporter.



Another trader who shared the same sentiments described the phenomenon as one that is likely to push most sellers out of business.



Fuseina Mustapha, another egg trader who sells on a table in the market said “the eggs are too expensive. I intend to stop selling them. When I buy eggs for 29cedis, I sell 5 for 5 cedis and I make a profit of 1 cedi. Also, when I buy the box for 400 cedis, my profit is not even up to 15 cedis which is very expensive.

“Sometimes too, the eggs get broken before you return and it goes bad. The egg suppliers have told us that the increase in the price is from the farms. Poultry feed has become expensive that’s why things are expensive. We are appealing to the government to help reduce the prices of items because things have become too expensive,” she told GhanaWeb.



