Ehmblehm Farms wins SDGs Pitch contest at Ho Technical University

Winner of the contest receiving his cheque

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) day out, Ho Editions Innovative Challenge held at the Ho Technical University's Afeti Auditorium ended in joy for Ehmblehm Farms, Wash Advancement Centre( iWash Africa), and ViztaEdu App who were in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place respectively.

The program which was organised by the SDGs Ghana at the presidency in collaboration with Ho Technical University, Ho Node Hub, and the National Lottery Authority had 10 innovators who pitched their SDGs solutions to the audience and the judges.



Speaking to the media at the end of the contest, resident representative of UNDP Ghana, Dr. Angela Lusigi(Ph.D.) said the SDGs week has helped in building momentum around the SDGs.



"We believe before SDGs could be achieved, we have to start local.



The event we had today was really looking at building an ecosystem of support for young innovators so they can grow and achieve the SDGs."



She said one of the most important things of funding for the SDGs is that, they know what should be addressed and the priority areas.

"Ghana has been ahead of other countries because we are able to see how the resources we have been investing from the government budget are achieving the SDGs.



Goal 17 is all about the partnership which is the bedrock for achieving the SDGs.



Based on that, partners can come on board and provide very specific partnership along with different areas and one of the things we are doing with government is to see how we can bring the private sector on board to invest in the SDGs." She said.



The winner of the contest, Mr. Joshua Ayayi of Ehmblehm farms, who won GHC20,000.00 star price said the funding they have gotten will help to establish and expand their business.



Wash Advancement Centre(iWash Africa) whose pitch was about solving water scarcity and sanitation problems won the 2nd price of GHC 15,000.00 and ViztaEdu App, an education app developer won the 3rd position and a cash price of GHC10,000.00