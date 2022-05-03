4
Eid-ul-Fitr sales dwindles

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Poor sales at some markets have characterized the Ramadan festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, a feast celebrated by Muslims to mark the end of their 30 days fasting.

During this occasion, traders at various markets usually record high sales especially, with purchasing of foodstuffs.

However, a visit to the Nima and Mallam Atta market proved otherwise.

Though the market was buzzing with a lot of trading activities, some traders GBC News team spoke to complain of poor sales.

According to the traders, the prices of goods are escalating, discouraging people from purchasing.

They blamed the poor sales on the recent state of the economy.

