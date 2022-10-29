Either sack Ofori-Atta or reassign him – Economist tells government

Economist, Daniel Anim

Economist, Daniel Anim has called on President Akufo-Addo to either sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta or move him to another ministry.

This comes after about 80% of the majority caucus petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to remove the finance minister from office.



Speaking to UniversNews, Daniel Anim said that the Finance Minister should either be sacked or reassigned to give others the opportunity to work for the improvement of the economy.



“I have stated that right from that day where the president had introduced so many ministerial appointments and thereafter. it is about time the president reshuffled the ministers by probably moving the finance minister to another ministry.



"So we’ve gotten to a stage where it is becoming important where we either reassign the finance minister or say bye-bye to him, and I am of the view that it will serve well for the government”.

Daniel Anim also said that he believes appointing a new finance minister would introduce new ideas that would help sharpen the economy and reduce the hardships in the country now.



“Psychologically, if we bring in a new person, it sends some kind of signal to the citizens and the universal community, and you realize that there’s the need for a new brain, manager, so psychologically, you earn the support of the citizens so I am of the view that His Excellency the President should consider the call and I see it to be a very instructive, significant for the first time I started following”.



Daniel Anim further called on Ghanaians to learn from other advanced economies.



”Changing tactics is not a new thing, and it is something that is done by a leader when you get to a point where the people you have on board are running out of ideas and no longer have the solutions to the challenges that you face, bringing new people on board could turn things around some, it will not have any impact on the economy, but it will send a positive signal that we are taking steps to kind of address the kind of difficulties the economy is facing”.