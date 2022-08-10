Ekumfi DCE appeals for investment in granite and salt exploration

Salt exploration in Ghana

Source: GNA

Ebenezer Monney, the Ekumfi District Chief Executive (DCE), has called on local and foreign investors to consider investing in the granite and salt industry of the area.

He said the district was endowed with the two minerals, which could be mined to give a strong boost to the local economy.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Monney said the Assembly remained committed to creating wealth through jobs for the youth and help reduce the poverty rate in the area.



He assured of the Assembly's commitment to providing an enabling environment for all prospective companies to develop, produce and export for a common good.



The move is hinged on the Assembly's resolve to supporting the national industrialisation drive through the 'One District, One Factory' programme towards achieving accelerated development.



Elaborating on the salt potential, Mr Monney indicated that the district had the biggest salt producing potential in West Africa as studies showed that the country held about 60 per cent of salt production.

Globally, he said, the salt market was witnessing a steady growth in terms of patronage by the chemical industry sector primarily used in the production of Chlo-alkali (chlorine and caustic soda) and synthetic soda ash.



He mentioned communities such as Narkwa, Ekumpoano, and Aboabo as the main source of large-scale salt production.



For granite, Mr Monney said Ekumfi-Asaman had huge deposits that could be used in architecture, construction materials, ornamental stone and monuments.



More than 40 per cent of granite is crushed for durable road construction materials and concrete used in highway and infrastructure projects.



Touching on other sectors, Mr Monney said the district had huge potential for oil palm and tiger nut milk processing as well as processing of cassava for fortified gari, pineapple processed products and other tourism potentials, including the birthplace of former President John Evans Atta Mills.