Electricity from Ghana’s Nuclear Power Programme to cost 5 to 8 cents per kWh

This was announced at the Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition in Accra

Source: Ghana Atomic Energy Commission

A pre-feasibility study on electricity generation from Ghana's Nuclear Power Programme (NPP) is estimated to cost 5 to 8 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

The Director of Nuclear Power Institute (NPI) of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, Dr Seth Kofi Debrah, announced this at the 4th edition of the Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition in Accra last Thursday, where he delivered a presentation on behalf of the Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG).



He explained that nuclear power is an economic electricity generation source because of its low levelized cost, low operating cost, and most significantly, relatively stable fuel regime.



Dr Debrah explained further that nuclear power holds the key to reducing the overall electricity tariff in the country and ensuring a reliable power supply, which would give Ghanaian businesses the impetus to be very competitive.



"Other countries spend less than 20 per cent on electricity to produce goods and services whereas Ghanaian industries spend close to 40 per cent of production cost on electricity. This makes Ghanaian goods and services relatively expensive," he lamented.



He indicated that other countries have used nuclear technology to push their industrialization agenda and have developed. He insisted that the time has come to focus on and chart the path of nuclear power as it has a lot of potentials and a competitive edge.



"We have some energy generation potentials in the areas of solar, wind, and a number of hydro potential sites, with a single maximum site capacity of about 100MW. There are others we have to look at, and that is nuclear. Other countries have used this nuclear technology to develop, push their industrialization agenda while providing well paid and secured jobs," he said.

Dr Debrah indicated that the implementation of the Nuclear Power Programme and project would generate a lot of local content and local participation in the areas of engineering, manufacturing, civil construction and assembly services, operation and maintenance, and technical support services, among others.



He further argued that nuclear power is not only reliable and affordable; it is also about the enormous opportunities it provides.



"We are not just talking about the nuclear power plant and the pricing, we are talking about opportunities it will provide to Ghanaian industries and the benefits to the citizenry," he added.



Dr Debrah also noted that with the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), it is important Ghanaian industries properly position themselves in order to take full advantage of the nuclear power project.



Dr Debrah said the objective of the Nuclear Power Project is to support the overall economic and industrial transformation as a major driver and also to promote Ghana as a sub-regional energy hub.



With respect to the progress made, he also disclosed that Ghana had completed phase one of the three-phase Nuclear Power Programme and has submitted a Programme Comprehensive Report (PCR) to the seat of government.