Electricity generation capacity needs to be increase to avert another ‘dumsor’ – IES

Nana Amoasi VII is Executive Director of IES

Executive Director for the Institute for Energy Security (IES) stated that the country’s electricity generation capacity needs to be increased urgently to save the country another season of power crisis also known as ‘dumsor’.



According to the Institute, Ghana’s electricity generation capacity currently will not be able to supply the growing economy if nothing is done about it.



Nana Amoasi said this may cause demand for power to overtake supply, creating a shortfall.

Speaking in a Joy Business interview, explained that the planned surplus energy that was estimated to last the country up to 2023 has been currently exceeded.



“The existing generation capacity we have is less than 4,500 megawatts and going forward, demand will increase yet installed capacity as we see will be the same until it is upped with some form of urgency.”



Stressing the urgency of the expansion, Nana Amoasi V11 said, “We must work very fast at increasing our installed and generation capacity.”



Government stated however that the total installed capacity for existing plants in Ghana is 5,134 megawatts with a dependable capacity of 4,710 megawatts.



The country is thereby seeking to rely on the Bridge Power project – a 400 megawatt liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)-fuelled combined-cycle power plant being developed in Tema; and the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam.