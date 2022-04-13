Electricity, water tariffs to be increased as PURC begins stakeholder engagements

Electricity supply

There should have been major tariff review in 2019, PURC

New tariffs may be announced next week



Increase in tariffs due to operational costs



The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has said it has begun stakeholder engagements to commence the increase in electricity and water tariffs in the weeks ensuing.



According to PURC, this has become necessary after it received proposals from public utility companies.



The companies including the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) want an increase in tariffs due to the rise in their operational costs.



In a JoyNews interview, PURC Commissioner, Ishmael Agyekumhene, stated that “We are now looking at the proposals. It is true that in 2019, there should have been a major tariff review that couldn’t take place because the Commission wasn’t impressed."

“So, we’re looking at it from next week or a couple of weeks [ahead]. There’d be stakeholder engagements as the PURC always does, and then ultimately, the tariff will be announced,” he said.



The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), NEDCo and the Volta River Authority (VRA) had earlier hinted at a possible increase in electricity tariff.



In September 2021, the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and other stakeholders wanted a reduction instead.



According to them, the 16% and 24% of power loss to technical and commercial losses by ECG was not the doing of consumers.



