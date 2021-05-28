Electroland Ghana Limited unveils a state of the art Samsung service centre in Kumasi

Staff of Electroland Ghana Limited and Samsung in a photo in front of the new Samsung service centre

Source: Electroland Ghana Ltd

Electroland Ghana Limited (EGL), key distributors of the giant global brand Samsung has officially opened a state of the art Samsung service center in Kumasi at their Premium showroom on the Kaase Road.

Mr. Nour Seklaoui, Managing Director Electroland noted, “I am excited about the upgrade of our service center to an international standard. This is in line with our plans to create an enabling space that will continue to cater for all after sales related issues.



He emphasized that exceptional customer delivery services don't only end on the shop floor after we sell and take our monies, it is also of key importance and interest to us to solve issues our customers face with the mobile phones or appliances with professionalism.”



Speaking at the brief ceremony this afternoon, on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive of Asokwa Municipal Assembly, Akwannuasah Gyimah, Nana Yaa Nyarko, Head of HR at the Asokwa Municipal Assembly commended EGL for having the interest of customers at heart by making it conducive for customers to always return to them with their faulty items.



He said, “Everyone, including me will be happy to know that spoiled items can be repaired at the same place they got it from.”



Mr. Hadi Najdi, the Regional Manager EGL said, “When customers buy from us and they encounter any issues, we use technologies and devices to diagnose it for quality repairs. We believe this will make them happy and also give them the confidence to always come back to us for all their electronics needs.”



The Marketing Manager, EGL, Adiza Ibrahim urged customers to visit the service center from now to 31st August, 2021 with all their faulty Samsung phones and appliances for a massive discount on the repair cost of their faulty items.

“We are also giving our customers the best prices plus freebies on selected Samsung products with the EURO 2020 promotion dubbed “Our Passion Our Game”. The highlight of this promotion for me is a customer will walk away with a free Samsung side by side refrigerator when they buy any Samsung QLED 8K 65, 75 and 85 QLED TV. This promo is running in all our showrooms and authorized dealer stores across Ghana.”



Let me also use the opportunity to share the big announcement for football lovers. In partnership with HD+decoder, our customers will be able to watch the last 3 EURO 2020 matches in 4K mode on Samsung 4k TV.



