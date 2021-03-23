Electroland has launched the Egg-citing Easter promotion ahead of Easter celebration

Egg-citing Easter promotion launched ahead of Easter celebration

Source: Electroland Ghana Limited

Your biggest favorite home of electronics and appliances company Electroland Ghana Limited (EGL) has started the Easter celebration with unlimited price discounts and free gifts on their Samsung, Midea, Toshiba and Nasco electronics and appliances.

Starting from a whooping discounted price of GHC3, 599 you will get a Samsung50 inches UHD TV plus a free stabilizer to keep you indoor to enjoy your favorite Netflix movies with your family.



With GHC2, 999 you can get a Samsung Top Mount fridge and a Twin Cooling plus Convertible fridge starting from Ghc3, 399. Treat yourself to a double cool breeze by getting a free standing fan when you buy Samsung R410 1.5HP Air conditioner starting from GH¢1,999.



With as low as ghc1, 499 you can also get a Nasco 43inches LED TV plus a free Nasco JAM mobile phone. Starting from ghc4, 499 and a free mobile phone, you will get the Nasco French door refrigerator which is spacious enough to store all your food and drinks efficiently enough to still keep all your food and drinks frozen and chilled even during lights out.



Don’t have a bad Easter when we can make it memorable. With as low as GHC1,399 you can own a NASCO chest freezer.



Midea, the world's best brand, is giving a free blender when you buy the side-by-side refrigerator starting from ghc5, 999 and standing air cooler for as low as GH¢549.

You will get whooping discounts on some selected Top Mount fridges, standing fans, and microwaves.



The Marketing/ Media Relations Manager said, EGL is customer-centric and will not relent on their efforts to give their customers a special treat. It is only in line that we reduce prices and also give out gifts to appreciate our customers. She wished everyone a safe Easter celebration and stressed on the need for the continued practice of COVID- 19 safety measures.



From now to the end of April 2021 visit any Electroland showroom across Ghana or authorized dealer stores to enjoy the Egg-citing Easter promotions.



Call/ WhatsApp 0503159739/ 0502989894 for further enquiries. You can also follow our pages on Instagram @electrolandgh @nascoghana @mideagh @toshibalifestylegh and Electroland Ghana Limited, Samsung, Nasco Electronics GH and Midea Ghana on Facebook.



You can also visit our website www.electrolandgh.com