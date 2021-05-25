Ella Cadie successfully dines with loyal customers at Li Beirut

Ella Cadie and some of her customers in a photo

Source: Ella Cadie Jewelry

Showing a sign of appreciation and gratitude, on Sunday 23rd May, 2021 Ella Cadie Jewelry hosted a beautiful dinner event dubbed "EllaCadie Shareholders Dinner" at Li Beirut a renowned sea food restaurant located at East Legon.

Hosting and gifting over 30 loyal customers who have been with the brand since its establishment in the month of May, The Chief Executive Officer of Ella Cadie Samuela Nakwor addressing the occasion explained that at Ella Cadie every client is a shareholder, she went on to express her profound gratitude to the guests present, acknowledged their persistent feedbacks, their remarkable referrals and for believing in what the brand stands for, over the period of years.



The night also had the brands loyal customers, now shareholders receiving first hand information on the soon to be launched Ella Cadie Luxury Shop, the Ella Cadie mobile app for both android and iOS users and an experience tour into the brand's e-commerce website which is functioning at its best for easy, safer and fast online shopping at Ella Cadie Jewelry.



With Li Beirut doing the most, mouth watering meals were up for grabs. Dishing out a variety of sea foods with a touch of class got the dinner night on an express road as guests nibbled busily.

Popping of champagne and proposing of toast to an era of milking success, the successful dinner night also had guests sharing their wildest experiences shopping at Ella Cadie Jewelry, located at La Bawaleshie, East Legon.



