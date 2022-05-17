Elmina Assembly to digitise sale, distribution of premix fuel

Sale of premix fuel at the landing beaches

The Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem Municipal Assembly (KEEA) in the Central Region has given hints of introducing digitalization in the sale and distribution of premix fuel at the various landing beaches in the municipality to ensure safety.

The Municipal Chief Executive for KEEA, Mr. Solomon Appiah gave this hint in an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.



According to the MCE, digitalization at this point will ensure the safety of the fishermen who rush to the various landing beaches to purchase the subsidized fuel for fishing.



He said the mad rush for the product at the landing beaches will one day lead to a disaster because premix fuel is highly inflammable.



“It is the vision of the Assembly to introduce a mobile application that will ensure canoe owners are served on a first-come, first-served basis at the landing beaches using their mobile phones,” he said.



He explained that per the mobile application, any canoe owner who gets loaded at the landing beach will receive a text message indicating his or her canoe had been loaded with premix fuel.



The recipient per the mobile application will be expected to respond as such to help the situation of diversion of the subsidized fuel.

He said this will help solve the situation of the rampant scarcity of the product along the landing beaches.



“I have tried it with the funeral donations of my father and I intend to replicate this application into the sale and distribution of premix fuel,” he assured.



“At the faculty of law at the University of Cape Coast, I wrote a paper on premix fuel so I know premix fuel very well and intend to use digitalization to correct some of these anomalies,” he added.



