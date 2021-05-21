Elumelu moderates as Kagame, Tedros, others convene at UBA Africa Conversations 2021

The event will take place virtually on Tuesday May 25th, 2021 at 12 pm WAT

Source: United Bank for Africa

The United Bank for Africa, leading pan-African financial institution, will once again be celebrating Africa day during its third annual UBA Africa Conversations.

This year, President of Rwanda, His Excellency Paul Kagame; Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the Managing Director, International Finance Corporation, Mr. Makhtar Sop Diop will sit in a high-level panel moderated by Tony O. Elumelu, the Group Chairman, UBA and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation. The discussions will be focused on Africa’s development in the areas of the economy and finance, trade, health and the unity of the continent.



In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many African countries are still grappling with various challenges related to unemployment, health and safety as well as stagnant or declining economic growth. Whilst it is believed that poverty in Africa is gradually being tackled by governments across the continent and by the private sector, there is still such a long way to go.



The UBA Africa Day conversations will host the panel of esteemed global leaders who will highlight targeted steps that are being developed to stem poverty on the continent and discuss the way forward to achieving the goal of sustainable development in Africa.



The theme this year is bringing ‘Africa to the World’ and the event is scheduled to take place virtually on Tuesday May 25th, 2021 at 12pm WAT.



The UBA Africa Conversations is open to all and interested participants can register on the UBA Group website www.UBAgroup.com

Africa Day has been celebrated since 1963 on May 25th across the African continent and world-wide. It was inaugurated by the Organisation of African Unity in celebration of the unity, diversity and beauty of Africa and its people.



UBA with its pan-African footprint spanning 20 African countries and globally in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and with presence in France, continues to lead the narrative focused on the development, growth, and unity of Africa.



United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-one million customers, across over 1,000 business offices and customer touchpoints, in 20 African countries.



With presence in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and France, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail; commercial and corporate banking; innovative cross-border payments and remittances; trade finance and ancillary banking services.