Embrace E-Levy- Eastern Regional Minister urges Ghanaians

Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, has urged Ghanaians to embrace the electronic levy proposed by the government.

According to him, the E-Levy is a critical tool for ensuring that government has the funds to invest in entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, and road infrastructure.



He stressed that the E-Levy would prevent the government from borrowing from the money market, forcing it to fight for cash with the private sector.



Seth Acheampong made the comment during the 30th anniversary of fast-food giant Papaye Group Ghana over the weekend.



He called on the group to be innovative in order to compete with other fast foods companies in the world.



Founder of the Papaye Group Ghana, Samir Kalmoni appealed to the government to construct the road from papaya village to Konkonru to make it more motorable.



“This is part of Papaye’s expansion and diversification project aimed at job creation, socio-economic empowerment, and the overall economic contribution to Ghana’s growth among others,” Samir Kalmoni said.



He said the project will employ 600 workers and would have a restaurant, an amusement, sports center, hotel, zoo, and a vast area of garden flowers and tree species on the 130- acre land, to help promote domestic tourism, education, and research and a catalyst for the local economy.



He added that Papaye Fast food has seven branches across the country and soon Weija and Frafraha branches will open soon.



The Papaye Recreational Village is a Papaye Fast Foods Limited project, which is located on a 130- acre site, will serve as a relaxation and event center as well as help promote tourism in the country.