Embrace E-Levy to expand the economy - Charles Bissue

Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Charles Bissue

Source: GNA

Western Regional Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Bissue, has implored Ghanaians to accept the controversial electronic levy (E-Levy) saying it would help expand the economy and ease the burden of youth unemployment.

Addressing the media in Takoradi, Mr Bissue bemoaned how many Ghanaians found ways to avoid paying taxes.



According to him, statistics showed that only four per cent of the Ghanaian population paid tax.



This, the Regional Secretary said was due to the notion that taxes collected had not been used for their intended purposes.



He said the introduction of the e-levy was strategic to help curb the economic mess that the COVID-19 pandemic had imposed on the local economy.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to embrace such initiative, since it would meet its target of expanding the economy and easing the burden of employment.



Mr Bissue noted that several Ghanaians including the minority in Parliament had opposed many bills which have had positive impacts on the people.



He specifically mentioned the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) and other beneficiary projects which he said the minority opposed but have had positive impacts on the lives of Ghanaians.



“NPP has always been speaking the facts and reality on the grounds while the opposition party speaks otherwise," he added.