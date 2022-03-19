0
Emergency reforms needed in conduct of Credit Rating Agencies – Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister Agyapa Royalties Presser Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana'S credit worthiness downgraded by key rating agencies

Need for reforms in global financial architecture – Ofori-Atta

Two-day APRM sensitisation workshop takes place

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has advocated for urgent reforms to be implemented in the conduct of international Credit Rating Agencies (CRAs).

The call by the minister comes from the key rating agencies such as Moody’s Investors Services and Fitch Ratings both downgrading Ghana’s creditworthiness earlier this year.

Delivering an address during a sensitisation workshop on the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), Ken Ofori-Atta said the reforms must be extended to the global financial architecture.

"We need to go into emergency mode to reform the global financial architecture,” he is quoted by Graphic Business.

He emphasised that to enable African states to access funds on the international markets in order to rebuild economies and address issues of poverty and climate change, the reforms will come in handy to deal with the continent's challenges.

The two-day event which began on March 17, 2022 saw stakeholders discuss the role and challenges of credit ratings, incorporation of corporate governance reforms and competitiveness of the private sector.

Representatives from the Ghana Stock Exchange, Bank of Ghana, Securities and Exchange Commission among others were present at the workshop.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
