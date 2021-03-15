Emirates increases flights to Accra and Abidjan

In response to the growing passenger demand for air travel, Emirates will boost its flights from five to six weekly, starting 1 April 2021.

The linked service between Accra and Abidjan to Dubai will provide Ghanaians more flexibility and convenience of travel to over 90 destinations on Emirates network, including its hub and popular global destination, Dubai.



Emirates has put in a barrage of biosafety measures at every customer touchpoint to ensure a safe travel experience for customers and employees.



Emirates will utilize its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft between Accra and Abidjan and Dubai. Flight EK787 departs Dubai at 07:30hrs, arriving in Accra at 11:35hrs. EK787 departs Accra at 12:50hrs, arriving in Abidjan at 13:50hrs. Flight EK788 departs from Abidjan at 15:20hrs, arriving in Accra at 16:25hrs. The flight departs from Accra at 17:50hrs, arriving in Dubai at 05:50hrs the following day.



Cathrine Wesley, Emirates Country Manager Ghana & Ivory Coast commented on the boost of services:



“We have seen a marked increase in passenger demand to and from Accra, especially to popular tourism and business hubs like Dubai. We hope that by increasing our frequency, we are able to facilitate even higher tourism and business traffic as Ghana continues its economic post-pandemic recovery. The increase of our flights to Accra, which are currently linked to Abidjan are a testament to our commitment to Ghana. We have been operating flights for over 15 years, connecting Ghanaians to the world and offering a world-class experience onboard, whilst prioritizing the health and safety of our customers. We look forward to boosting our services further to provide better travel options for our customers as they take to the skies again.”



Keeping health and safety in mind, Emirates' Economy Class customers can now enjoy even more personal space and privacy onboard with the ability to purchase up to three empty adjoining seats on their flight. Emirates has introduced this new seat product on the back of customer feedback, addressing the needs of a range of customers seeking extra privacy and space while still flying in Economy Class. This includes couples who wish to have the entire row to themselves (maximum of three seats in the same row), parents traveling with in-lap infants, or those who simply want the added assurance of more space while traveling during pandemic times.

Since it safely resumed tourism activity in July, Dubai remains one of the world's most popular holiday destinations, open for international business and leisure visitors. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world-class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences. It was one of the world's first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai's comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.



Flexibility and assurance: Emirates' booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 September 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years. More information here



Travel with confidence: All Emirates customers can travel with confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry's first, multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover. This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020, at no cost to customers. In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, this latest offer from Emirates also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products. Some limitations and exclusions apply. Policy details and more information here.



Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety



Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions in their country of origin and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.

