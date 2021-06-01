Emirates kicks off summer with stress-free travel and special fares to popular destinations

Emirates is offering special fares to popular destinations

Source: Emirates

Airline taking the guesswork out of planning for travellers eager to reconnect to new experiences

Emirates is helping take the stress out of travel for Ghanaians wanting to travel and reconnect to new experiences. The airline is offering special fares to popular destinations, now open for visitors, so they can enjoy their long-awaited summer holidays.



Destinations like Dubai, the Maldives, Seychelles and cities in the US included in the offer require little to no quarantine so holidaymakers can pack for their long-awaited holiday with no stress. The special fares to Dubai in Economy and Business Class also include a complimentary additional piece of baggage.



All travellers are advised to check local travel restrictions.



The offer is valid for booking from today, 1 June until 14 June 2021 for outbound travel until 30 September 2021.



Economy and Business Class passengers can enjoy fares to the following destinations with eased entry requirements:



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/950/95028178.jpg

Emirates remains focused on taking the stress out of travel, and has led the industry in protecting the health of its customers to ensure a feeling of safety and confidence when deciding to fly.



Emirates customers travel with the assurance that the latest health and safety measures are in place at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease customers through Dubai airport.



Knowing their safety and wellbeing is looked after, customers across all classes can enjoy more than 4,500 channels of entertainment on ice, the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system, along with regionally inspired gourmet meals.



Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. Recently the airline took its customer care initiatives even further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover.



For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit www.emirates.com, travel agent or through the local Emirates Sales Office.