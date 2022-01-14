Emirates lifts ban on air travelers

Emirates Airline

Emirati authorities during the yuletide season banned travels from some specific African Countries.

The ban was as a result of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases recorded by these African countries.



Countries that faced this ban included GhanaUganda, Angola, Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire



Read The Full Statement Here:



With effect from 13 January, Emirates will resume passenger services to and from Guinea (CKY), Cote d’Ivoire (ABJ), Ghana (ACC), Uganda (EBB) and Angola (LAD)



All passengers arriving and transiting Dubai must meet the following travel protocol:



Passenger travelling from Guinea (CKY), Uganda (EBB) or Ghana (ACC) with final destination DXB requires 48‑hours PCR and 06‑hours Rapid PCR and PCR on arrival in DXB

Passengers travelling from Guinea (CKY), Uganda (EBB), Ghana (ACC) and Cote d’Ivoire (ABJ) and transiting DXB are only required to follow final destination rules i.e. no 48 hours PCR



or no 06‑hours PCR unless it is mandated by the final destination.



Passengers travelling from Angola (LAD) or Cote d’Ivoire (ABJ) and inbound DXB are required to have 72 hours PCR and PCR on arrival in DXB



Passengers travelling from Angola (LAD) and transiting DXB are only required to have 72 hours PCR.



Passengers travelling from CKY – DSS must follow final destination rules i.e. no 48 hours PCR or no 06‑hours PCR unless it is mandated by the final destination.



Passengers accepted for travel under the travel protocol must present a valid negative COVID 19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility within the stipulated hours of departure, test validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected.

Passengers who are required to undergo COVID 19 PCR test on arrival, must remain in self‑quarantine until they receive the test result.



UAE Nationals & children under the age of 12 are exempt.



Please check our travel requirement page for Dubai and your final destination. Customers travelling between countries with different rules, please follow the most restrictive requirements.



Please contact your travel agent or booking office to assist with rebooking.



In order to receive the latest updates on their flights, customers are also advised to ensure that their contact details are updated by visiting Manage Your Booking.