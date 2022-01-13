Emirates lifts travel ban on Ghana and four other African countries

Emirates

Emirates has announced that it has lifted the travel restriction it placed on Ghana and four other African countries.



The Airline indicated that the lifting of the travel restrictions would take effect from Thursday, January 13, 2022.



In a statement shared on its website, the airline said, “with effect from January 13, Emirates will resume passenger services to and from Guinea (CKY), Côte d’Ivoire (ABJ), Ghana (ACC), Uganda (EBB) and Republic of Angola (Luanda), the airline was quoted by gobgh.co.uk.



Emirates also said in the statement that passengers from the affected countries were however required to provide prove of COVID-19 PCR text.

“Passengers travelling from Guinea Uganda or Ghana with final destination DXB require 48hur PCR and 6hour Rapid PCR and PCR on arrival.”



It also urged travellers to be patient and book their tickets while they wait for flights to resume



“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans,” the airline company noted.



“In order to receive the latest updates on their flights, customers are also advised to ensure that their contact details are updated by visiting Manage Your Booking,” it added.



Emirates Airline announced on December 28, 2021, that eight African countries will not be accepted to travel to or through Dubai’ until further notice due to the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.



The countries included: Ghana Angola, Guinea, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Cote d'Ivoire and Ethiopia.