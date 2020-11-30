Emirates recognised with world’s leading Economy Class, Loyalty Rewards Programme, Business Class Airline Lounge awards

Emirates named World's Leading Airline

Source: Emirates

Emirates has been named as the World's Leading Airline in three major categories at the World Travel Awards 2020: World's Leading Economy Class, Airline Rewards Programme and Airline Lounge - Business Class.

Earlier this month, Emirates also took home four regional World Travel Awards for the Middle East's Leading Airline Brand; Middle East's Leading Airline Lounge - Business Class; Middle East's Leading Airline Rewards Programme and Middle East's Leading Airline Website.



The airline took top rankings across both the global and regional categories based on a record voter turnout from tourism consumers, a testament to its ongoing efforts and focused approach to continually enhance the customers experience in spite of challenges posed by the global pandemic.



The latest honours come hot off the heels of a flurry of other award wins over the last few weeks, including four wins at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards, the Best Airline for 2020 at The Sun Travel Awards, Best Long-Haul Airline at The Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards, in addition to being rated as the safest airline in the world for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic according to the Safe Travel Barometer.



Part of the airline's commitment to deliver outstanding value to customers is through industry-leading service and products across every class of travel. In Emirates' Economy Class, customers can explore over 4,500 on-demand entertainment channels on the airline's award-winning inflight system, ice.



The airline also caters to every palate with regionally inspired multi-course meals and complimentary beverages. In early November, Emirates signature onboard dining experience returned while observing strict health and hygiene measures.

In line with the airline's ongoing efforts to ensure a seamless and safe customer journey, as well as provide technology options to enhance the overall experience, the Emirates app has also been enhanced to allow customers to sync their entertainment options prior to boarding, as well browse menus on their personal devices both online and offline.



To further safeguard customer health and wellbeing, Emirates has put in numerous safety measures across every customer touchpoint on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and antibacterial wipes to all customers.



The airline's Business Class lounge in Concourse B in Dubai delivers elevated comfort and service for Emirates' premium customers. With safety and hygiene measures in place, customers can relax, savour global flavours, and catch up before they board their next flight.



The Emirates Business Class lounge at Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport has also gradually revived its renowned pre-pandemic offerings such as full food and beverage services, quiet areas, amongst other experiences.



Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, recently marked its 20 year anniversary and has grown its base to over 27 million highly engaged members in 180 countries by offering value in bespoke experiences, brand partnerships and digital technologies.

To meet and exceed the ever-growing expectations of consumers for a better digital experience, the airline has made significant investments into its mobile and digital channels, such as personalized ice playlists via Emirates app, 3D cabin previews ahead of travel, tickets bidding for highly sought after event and sporting experiences using Skywards Miles, amongst numerous other innovations.



The Emirates app has been downloaded over 25 million times, on the back of solid consumer uptake for a joined-up experience across all touchpoints. During the pandemic, emirates.com became an information 'hub' for the most up to date travel information for consumers and industry stakeholders.



The annual World Travel Awards is a prestigious event that acknowledges, rewards and celebrates organisations within the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, and is recognised as a hallmark of industry excellence. Winners were announced at a Grand Final event in Moscow, Russia.

