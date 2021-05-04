Emmanuel Armah Buah to be honoured at Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours

Member of Parliament of Ellembelle constituency, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah

Source: Big Events Ghana

Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah is a Ghanaian politician who has served in the government of Ghana as Minister of Energy and Petroleum since 2013.

Mr Buah, a member of the National Democratic Congress, is the Member of Parliament of Ellembelle constituency in the Western Region.



Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah holds a law degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Master of Science degree in Management from the University of Maryland, University College in the United States.



Hon. Kofi Buah was nominated by President Atta Mills in 2009 to serve as deputy Minister of Energy. On 17 January 2013, Buah was named as Minister for Energy and Petroleum. He was succeeded by Hon. Boakye Agyarko in 2017 when the New Patriotic Party won the 2016 Presidential elections.



He serves on the Trade, Industry and Tourism committee, Members Holding Offices of Profit committee, Privileges committee and Committee of Selection committee.



The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours, recognizes his remarkable achievements as former Minister of State for Energy and Petroleum.

For his sterling performance in the course of her duties for Mother Ghana, Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah is highly appreciated by the good people of Ghana.



About Big Events Ghana



Big Events Ghana, organizers of Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP), Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST) and Africa CEO Honours and Summit.



Their track record and credibility of awarding excellence for the past fifteen years in Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and others.



Over the years, Big Events Ghana’s award brands have gained an overwhelming acceptance by industry players, sponsors and the general public as the biggest, most prestigious and most publicized entertainment awards event in Ghana.

Their schemes have also attracted thousands of people across corporate Ghana and Africa; diplomatic communities, celebrities, media practitioners and the general public.



Big Events, Despite Media Group, GhanaWeb, Angel Broadcasting Network and Africa Centre of Excellence are proud to announce Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours.



GMoS Excellence Honours, is an honorary scheme which recognizes and rewards current and former ministers who have distinguished themselves in the course of their duty.



The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours would be held on Saturday 15th May at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra at 4 pm prompt.



The event is strictly by invitation and it is a black tie or traditional wear event.