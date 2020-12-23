Emmnarg Groupe Foundation shows love to pregnant women, nursing mothers at Dodowa Hospital

Emmnarg Groupe Foundation representatives with beneficiaries

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Emmnarg Groupe Foundation (EGF), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), on Monday put smiles on the faces of some 60 pregnant women and expectant mothers at the Shai Osudoku District Hospital in the Greater Accra Region with the donation of some relief and food items to them.

The group led its Founder and CEO, Emmanuel Nargeh, donated diapers, wipes, milo, sugar, milk, detergents, and other items to the women at the maternity ward of the hospital as well as staff and departmental heads of the facility.



Mr. Nargeh said the donation was part of the NGO’s programmes to improve the wellbeing of pregnant women and nursing mothers, in line with the objective of the foundation which is to assist the less privileged in society.



He added that the timely intervention shown to the beneficiaries especially during this season brought some joy and relief to them.



“Every year, what touches our heart is to give out to the less privileged in society, so this year we were touched to donate to the maternity ward,” he averred.



Explaining why the NGO focused on the maternity ward, this is what Emmanuel Nargeh said: “If you feed a mother, you feed a nation and that informed our decision today. As we are feeding the mothers, we are feeding the babies as well.”

He encouraged other NGOs and individuals within the Shai Osudoku District to show more commitment to addressing the needs of the needy.



The foundation founded in 2018 has already embarked on similar acts of benevolence and the group is hopeful of continued support for the needy in our communities.



Doctor Kennedy Brightson, Director of the Shai Osudoku Hospital who was also presented with a pack, said the hospital was opened to people of all backgrounds and observed that the gesture would be greatly appreciated by the needy among the women in the labour ward.



“Everything you give a pregnant woman is important and it brings some Joy, particularly during this season when we are all welcoming with joy the birth of Christ,” he said.



“This NGO is our own in the sense that it comes from the district [Shai Osudoku] and that all other NGOs will emulate your example and also come to the aid of the pregnant women and those who have delivered to augment the work that we are doing and make them very happy,” the grateful doctor said.

Madam Diana Nyarko, head of the maternity ward who received the items on behalf of the staff and women, commended the NGO for the donation and assured them that they would put them to good use.



She expressed her profound gratitude to the foundation for their generosity towards the women and the staff of the maternity ward and called on other benevolent organizations and philanthropists to also donate to health centres, adding that, such donations helped improve healthcare delivery in the country.



The gesture, she asserted came as a piece of welcome news to the mothers who otherwise would have had to acquire the items themselves and thereby reducing their cost.



“Usually the patients would have to buy these things themselves so for bringing these to them it has reduced the cost for them and we thank them so much and we pray that they get more and do for other people as well,” the grateful midwife said after receiving the items.



She however appealed to the general public and stakeholders to support the block with more ultra-modern equipment for the operations of the maternity block.

Though the 55-bed maternity ward already boasts of some equipment, the midwife said more of the equipment including a fetal stethoscope and CTG machines to meet the increasing demand on the facility by health-seekers would boost its health delivery services.



She also appealed for more beds, bedsheets, and pillows to deal with moments where the block overflows its capacity.



A 31-year-old expectant mother at the facility, Precious Elorm who was touched by the generosity of the EGF couldn’t hide her joy.



“I’m very happy with the items and not all persons are this generous. God bless him. In these difficult times, only a few people can do such things,” she said with a subtle request that the gesture reaches other persons in need.



Another, 23-year-old nursing mother, Doris Danso, equally received the items with glee. Doris who said she did not expect such gifts said the items would go a long way to support her baby and offer her some financial relief.

“This was unexpected. I didn’t see it coming. We spend a lot of money on these things and so this assistance will take some cost off my burden,” she said.



The doctor on behalf of the beneficiaries also thanked the foundation and urged them to continue to exhibit their show.



He called on other NGOs, organizations, and individuals to emulate the gesture shown by the Foundation.

