Business

Empire Cement Limited loses 1D1F status – Alan Kyerematen

Plenary Session 12 December Morning 24172415987 Alan John Kyerematen Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen says the Ministry has withheld the approval of the 1D1F status of Empire Cement Limited, located at Weija Junction in Accra.

Answering a question on the status of Empire Cement, the Minister said when the company applied to the EPA, the Agency found the project not compatible with adjourning land users and so asked the company not to site the factory there.

The company then reapplied to change its production from cement manufacturing to cement bag production.

The EPA upon realising a cement production plant was being constructed instead of the cement bags revoked their permit.

Mr. Kyerematen said "Empire Cement has not been permitted to manufacture cement, but rather cement bags”.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
