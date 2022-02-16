Empirical assessment of manufacturing sub-sector’s performance

Manufacturing industry thrives when there is availability of raw materials

As noted in prior works, the manufacturing sub-sector remains one of the essential pivots of the industrial sector.

The foregoing underscores the enviable role of the manufacturing sub-sector within the broader Ghanaian economy.



However, manufacturing activities thrive on the availability of raw materials from the agricultural sector to meet the growing needs of various factories operating across the country.

As a result, it was deemed imperative to examine how the activities of agribusiness could be effectively harnessed to provide the requisite raw materials to feed the manufacturing sub-sector to improve on its performance (prior series of this publication addressed the foregoing phenomenon).



Further, it was considered necessary to scientifically measure the contribution of the manufacturing sub-sector to the growth of the Ghanaian economy within a stated time frame.