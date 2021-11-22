Employers to pay SSNIT contributions via MoMo, bank transfers - Director-General

Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust , John Ofori-Tenkorang

SSNIT putting measures in place to reduce stress involved in payment of contributions

The Trust will resort to the use of electronic transactions for contribution collection



New directive may take effect by end of 2021, Director-General of SSNIT



Very soon, employers and individuals will no longer have to worry about leaving their comfort zones to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) office to pay pension funds.



This is because SSNIT is introducing a system where people can pay their contributions via Mobile Money (MoMo).



Also, a platform would be launched to allow contributors pay their monthly contributions directly from their banks to SSNIT's account.

This was made known by the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), John Ofori-Tenkorang, at an operation conference held in the Eastern region.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Ofori-Tenkorang was optimistic his outfit will launch this platform before the year ends.



The Director-General of SSNIT said, “If you want to pay your SSNIT, you either have to walk to our partner banks to pay there or come to our office but some people find that as a challenge especially when there is no bank near you or when you cannot walk to our offices. So what we are doing is that we are going to introduce the ability to pay by MoMo.



"It is going to be tied to a new platform that we are going to launch and people can pay through mobile money and they can also pay directly from their bank account to our bank account without leaving their offices. I am hoping that we will launch this before the end of the year,” he added.



A total of GH¢1.8billion has been made in benefit payments to pensioners during the first half of 2021.

This represents an 8.17% increase in benefits paid compared to the 2020 figure of GH¢1.66 billion.



For the month of November, SSNIT has paid GH¢248.33 million to ¢223,539 pensioners



