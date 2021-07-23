Energy Challenge: ATTC emerge Greater Accra winners

ATTC beat nine other schools with the construction of a special solar water heater panel

Source: GNA

The Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC) has been adjudged the winners of the Energy Commission Senior High Schools Renewable Energy Challenge in the Greater Accra Region.

ATTC beat nine other schools with the construction of a solar water heater panel designed to reduce power rationing and fight climate change.



The Ebenezer Senior High School (Padua), the title-holders came second, while Presbyterian Boys' Secondary school, Legon was third.



Other contenders include West Africa senior High school, La Presbyterian Senior High School, Forces Senior High technical school, Accra Academy Senior High School, Tema Manhea Senior High Technical School, Tema Methodist Day Senior High School and Our Lady of Mercy Senior High School.



Under the Renewable Energy Act, 2011 (Act 832), the Energy Commission is mandated to promote the utilisation and development of renewable energy, recommend and advise relevant stakeholders on the educational curriculum on efficient use of renewable energy sources and evolve programmes for its mainstreaming on the educational curriculum in Ghana.

In line with this, the Commission initiated the Senior High Schools’ Renewable Energy Challenge in 2019 to foster an interest in renewable energy in students of second cycle institutions.



The Commission, in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service, sought to provide education and awareness on renewable energy and energy efficiency among the various Senior High Schools and Technical Institutions in the country.



The challenge, which is in its second edition, highlighted various renewable energy projects by SHS students and provided a platform for the exhibition of their innovative projects.



Mr OSCAR Amonoo-Neizer, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, said the first edition in the Greater Accra Region saw 29 schools participating in the competition, which was won by Ebenezer Senior High School.

Forces Senior High Technical School and Manhean Senior High Technical School placed second and third respectively.



He said this year, the Commission expanded the Challenge to all 16 regions of the country.



There will be 16 regional competitions, two zonal competitions and the grand finale.



He said each region was expected to present the best 10 schools to represent the region during the regional competition and the school with the best project would be selected from each region to advance for the zonal competition with the best three schools in each zone proceeding to compete at the finals during the 7th Ghana Renewable Energy Fair.

He commended the Bui Power Authority for its support in the development of innovations and creativity.



He said the projects were put together by the students under the guidance of their teachers.



Mr Julius Nyarko, the Coordinator for the Energy Challenge at the Energy Commission, said the goal was to promote creative thinking and to provide mentorship to the young students.



He said it was also to enable the students to develop the research skills of SHS students and promote technological innovation in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

He said it was also to instil in the students a passion for solving renewable energy, energy efficiency and climate change challenges through innovative research.



“It is for them to develop the presentation skills of these students and promote self-confidence and encourage hard work through public recognition and rewards,” he added.



The Coordinator said schools that had their projects selected would be offered a platform to showcase their projects at the Annual Ghana Renewable Energy Fair, where the most outstanding projects would be awarded prizes.



“The Commission also believes that the future of the country rests on the young adults in the various schools as science, technology and ICT form the backbone of progressive countries,” he added.