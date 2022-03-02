Energy Commission presents LED streetlights to finalists of SHS renewable energy challenge

Members of the Energy Competition in a group photo with the finalists

The Energy Commission has presented 50 pieces of LED Streetlights to finalists of the 2nd Edition of the Energy Commission’s Senior High Schools’ Renewable Energy Challenge.

The gesture was a fulfilment of a pledge made by the Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to the participating schools.



The annual Energy Challenge promotes creative thinking and provides mentorship to young students on Renewable Energy.



It is also to develop the research skills of the students and encourage innovation in renewable energy and energy efficiency.



Presenting the items in Accra, Director of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency at the Energy Commission, Mr. Kofi Agyarko said the donation is part of the Commission’s effort at supporting schools across the country.



He said one of the responsibilities of the Commission under the Renewable Energy Act (Act 832) is to promote the efficient use of electricity and renewable energy resources through public education, training and regulation of entrepreneurs in the sector and facilitating the mainstreaming of renewable energy and energy efficiency technology issues into the curriculum of educational and training institutions including secondary, technical and tertiary level institutions.

Vice Principal for Academics at the Accra Technical Training Centre, Rev. Mordecai Dickson-Nubour received the streetlights on behalf of the beneficiary schools. He assured the Commission that the Streetlights will be put to good use.



The beneficiary schools are Gyaama Pensan SHTS, Mfantsiman Girls SHS, Navrongo SHS, Mamfe Methodist Girls SHS and Accra Technical Training Centre.



The first, second and third schools received 11, 10, and 8 pieces of LED streetlights respectively whereas the Fourth to sixth schools were given seven pieces each.



The Heads of the schools have been charged to liaise with ECG and NEDCo in their Communities for the installation of the streetlights in their schools.