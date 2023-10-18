Energy Commission ready to enforce ban on importation of substandard appliances

Executive Secretary of Energy Commission, Ing. Oscar Amonoo-Neizer

Executive Secretary of Energy Commission, Ing. Oscar Amonoo-Neizer, has said his outfit is ready to enforce the ban on the importation of substandard electrical appliances and renewable energy products into the country from November 1, 2023.

He stated that all electrical appliances coming into Ghana must have certain minimum energy efficiency performance systems that meet the prescribed standards spelt out in the legislative instrument passed by parliament.



Ing Amonoo-Neizer noted that the move was to control and regulate the importation of some of these electrical appliances to Ghana.



He also said Ghanaians will have value for money on goods purchased.



Speaking to GhanaWeb Business on the sidelines of the Energy Commission Senior High Schools Renewable Energy challenge on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, he said, "We were able to come up with a legislative instrument passed by parliament where standards and labels have been prescribed for these electrical appliances. From 1st November this year, all electrical appliances coming into Ghana must have certain minimum energy efficiency performance systems that’s meeting those prescribed standards and then you have the stars showing the level of efficiency of that appliance."



"It’s basically to bring that sort of control and regulation in the importation of some of these electrical appliances such that we no longer want sub-standard electrical appliances coming into the system but standards that meet the prescribed minimum energy efficiency performance set out so that all Ghanaians who go to purchase their electrical appliances have value for money."



Ing Amonoo-Neizer explained that when the appliance is efficient, the electricity bills are also drastically lowered.

"It goes a long way to help us as citizens of Ghana and as a nation where we don’t end up wasting electricity to add up more to thermal plants to be able to meet the balance, demand and supply," the Executive Secretary of Energy Commission told GhanaWeb Business.



Meanwhile, the products banned by the Energy Commission include air conditioners, rice cookers, television sets, comfort fans and clothes washing machines, among other products.



SA/OGB



