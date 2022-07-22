Energy Commission urges public to engage certified electricians

File photo of an electrician at work

The Energy Commission (EC) has advised the public to engage the services of professional electricians certified by the EC for the wiring of their properties to avoid shoddy works that could cause fire outbreaks.

Mr Fred Brobbey, Electrical Wiring Lead Officer of the Commission for Ashanti, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions gave the advice at a stakeholders' forum on the implementation and enforcement of electrical wiring regulations organised and sponsored by the Commission in Sunyani.



The participants, drawn from the four regions included hairdressers, market women, electricians, security personnel, other identifiable groups and the general public.



The programme aimed at sensitizing the public on the dangers of engaging unqualified electricians to help reduce electricity consumption, save consumers of funds and to prevent fire outbreaks by electrical faults.



Mr Brobbey observed there had been countless electrical fire outbreaks in homes, markets, institutions, and companies which investigations revealed resulted from the negligence of uncertified electricians.



He warned electricians to go through the Commission’s training and write the examination to acquire a certified identification card and certificate to be able to operate fully as a professional electrician.



Mr Brobbey said if arrested, uncertified practitioners could be convicted and sentenced to either two years imprisonment, pay a fine or both.

Mr. Samuel Frimpong, the Public Relations Officer of the Commission said the public needed a behavioral change to help in the reduction of energy consumption and entreated the public to periodically change their old electrical gadgets, particularly fridges which have lasted for ten years.



He urged the populace to change from using incandescent bulbs to LED bulbs and the Commission’s certified appliances which consumed less electricity.



Mr. Frimpong added electrical gadgets should be switched on once when needed while ironing must also be done in bulk to save energy.



He warned shop owners to desist from selling incandescent bulbs to consumers, saying it was against the law and traders who imported or sold such items could be arrested and prosecuted.



Mr. Frimpong explained only poultry farmers who obtained permits from the Commission to justify the reason of using such bulbs in generating heat for their chicken were allowed to import such items under strict supervision to avoid diversion of the intended purpose.