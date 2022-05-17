0
Energy Minister adjudged best minister at 3rd Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh?resize=640%2C405&ssl=1 Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been adjudged best minister at the 3rd Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards.

The recognition, according to the organisers of the scheme is due to his “outstanding service, innovation and tireless energy sector”

A statement from organisers indicated that under the leadership of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Ghana has made significant headway in establishing a competitive natural gas industry.

“By focusing on key projects that aim to fully exploit the country’s resources, rapidly increase power generation and decrease heavy fuel imports, you have revitalized Ghana’s promising natural gas industry,” the statement added.

The award was received on behalf of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh by the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Energy, Mrs. Wilhelmina Asamoah at the event which took place at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City in Accra.

