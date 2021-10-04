Energy Minister lauds Ghana Energy Awards

The delegation from the Ghana Energy Awards with the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh

Source: Ghana Energy Awards

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has commended the Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) as a great initiative for the energy sector, particularly in view of the stringent processes attached to its organization and the integrity of the people featured on its panel.

“I think that you’re unto something great. I’m impressed by the credibility of the people associated with the awards through the Awarding Panel,” he said and added that in recognition of the nature of the Awards scheme, he would henceforth personally encourage and facilitate the participation of all agencies under the ministry in subsequent events.



Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh made these comments when a delegation from the Ghana Energy Awards called on him at the Ministry. The visit was to brief the Minister on the upcoming 5th Ghana Energy Awards, which is scheduled for 19th November 2021 at the Labadi Beach Hotel.



The delegation was led by Lawyer Kwame Jantuah, an Energy Consultant who is Chairman of the GEA Awarding Panel; included Professor Felix Asante (Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, in charge of Research, Innovation and Development), Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Economist, Renowned Evangelist, who are Panel members; Ing. Henry Teinor, Chief Executive of the Energy Media Group, the Event Director; Nicholas Frimpong-Manso, MD of GP Business Consulting, Co-Organiser of the event; with Patricia Danful and Cornelius Atiase from the Awards Secretariat.



The national Energy Awards aims to recognize players in the energy sector through awards and acknowledge their accomplishments in the public and private sector, as well as the non-governmental space. According to the Awards Secretariat, the Ghana Energy Awards since its institution in 2017 has built a name and brand within the sector that ensures continued interest from the sector itself.



Categories for this year include the Energy Personality of the Year, CEO of the Year, Excellence in Digital Service Delivery, Energy Institution of the Year, Digitalisation Project of the Year, Energy Company of the Year, Rising Star, Energy Reporter of the Year, and many more categories.



The upcoming 5th Anniversary Ghana Energy Awards is under the theme: “Digitalised Energy Sector: The Key For A Resilient Economic Future.” According to the Chairman of the Awarding Panel, Lawyer Kwame Jantuah, an influencing factor on the choice of theme was the realization of the government’s intent to digitalize a lot of institutions.

“We felt that the energy sector companies and institutions have made a lot of progress in digitalizing their operations. So, we felt it was the right time to award those taking digitization seriously and encourage others in the sector to follow suit,” Lawyer Jantuah said.



He further noted that at the close of the nominations window, the Awarding Panel undertakes a thorough and independent scoring process, with final output by the validators, Mazars Ghana. “We go through this rigorous process to keep the scheme security proof and ensure a fair competitive environment,” he said.



Organiser of the Awards, Ing. Henry Teinor, disclosed that prior to the main awards ceremony, the Secretariat embarks on varied pre-event activities including the Media Launch, Energy Personalities Outreach Programme, Courtesy Calls on the industry, Site Visitation to nominees’ projects sites, and participation in the Renewable Energy Fair Exhibition.



He said nominations for the 5th Anniversary Ghana Energy Awards are officially opened until 20th October 2021. Applicants can visit www.ghanaenergyawards.com to file their nominations.



The Ghana Energy Awards is organized by the Energy Media Group in partnership with GP Business Consulting, and endorsed by the Ministry of Energy and the World Energy Council Ghana, with validation by Mazars Ghana. Industry partners include the Volta River Authority, Bui Power Authority, Ghana Gas, Energy Commission, Meinergy Technology, Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Sunon Asogli Power, COPEC Ghana, Association of Oil Marketing Companies.