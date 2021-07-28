Energy Minister renews commitment to clean energy

Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has stated that his belief in future technologies for clean energy which nuclear power is central to, remains unshaken.

Dr. Prempeh made this statement when he inaugurated the Board of Directors for Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG) at a short ceremony earlier today, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Ministry.



He stated that at a time where Ghana is working assiduously towards boosting Ghana’s industrialization with clean and reliable energy systems such as nuclear and renewables, the NPG has been positioned strategically to facilitate this drive.



He expressed his belief that the new board will coordinate the efforts of all stakeholders in this regard.



“Renewable energy sources are expected to grow significantly which will make nuclear power, an important part of today’s clean energy drive. By turning to clean energy systems for electricity generation, we will be able to decarbonize key areas such as transportation and other environmental pollution activities,” the Minister emphasised.

He charged the board to focus on providing relevant resources to build a strong safety culture and resilience management systems which will ensure that in the planning and development of nuclear infrastructure and related activities in Ghana, the government’s purpose will be achieved.



In his remarks, the new Board Chair, Prof. Nyarko, expressed his team’s gratitude to the President for reposing such confidence in them and urged his colleagues to work together as a team in order to overcome all challenges and provide benefits to the state.



The other members of the seven-member board include William Owireku Aidoo, Dr. Stephen Yamoah, Patricia Appiagyei, Mr. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, Mr. Anthony Selom Dzadzra and Dr. Robert Bright Sogbaji.